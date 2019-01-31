‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Reveals Goku’s ‘Naruto’ Attack

Now that Dragon Ball Super: Broly has punched a hole in the worldwide box office, fans are starting to truly dig into the finer details of the film, and all the ways that it expands the Dragon Ball mythos. In addition to all the big retcons ot the backstories of Goku, Vegeta, Broly, and the Saiyan race, the Dragon Ball Super movie also introduces some cool new Saiyan combat techniques!

The most notable display of new powers come from Goku and Vegeta in their Super Saiyan God forms – and in the case of Goku, we get to see the Saiyan hero unleash an attack that looks like it came straight out of Naruto!

During Goku and Broly’s first battle in the arctic, Goku is forced to go from base form to Super Saiyan to Super Saiyan God, in order to keep pace with Broly’s uncanny ability to increase his power level. Goku uses his SSG ki to try and hold Broly in a kind of force field, but the wild Saiyan’s own ki proves too strong. Broly breaks loose and starts knocking Goku around; after Goku takes a hard blow that knocks him back across the ice, he gathers his godly ki into a ball of energy in his hand, and charges in, trying to smash it in Broly’s face. The visual depiction of this SSG energy ball attack is a spot-on imitation of Naruto’s iconic Rasengan attack!

If you’re not familiar with Naruto or its latest series, Boruto, the “Rasengan” is a ninja technique in which the user gathers his/her “chakra” (i.e., energy) into a spinning ball of energy held in hand. The Rasengan hits its target like a rocket, inflicting massive damage upon explosion. Fueled by emotion and impeccable control, the size and power of a Rasengan varies by the user. It’s one of hte most iconic techniques in the Naruto saga, having been used to dispatch or damage some of the worst villains in the series.

Unfortunately for Goku, his SSG ‘Rasengan’ attack doesn’t take down its intended target. Broly catches him by the arm, and crushes the energy ball before Goku gets it off. What happens next is an epic beatdown, as Broly lays into SSG Goku. Granted, Goku eventually does win the day (with Vegeta’s help), but it’s clear from this that the Saiyans need to work on their shinobi skills…

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

