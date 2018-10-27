Here’s How SSJ3 Could Look in ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’

Super Saiyan 3 is one of the most popular forms in the Dragon Ball franchise because of how rarely it shows up in the series, and some fans are hoping that it will be one of the many forms getting a makeover in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

Inspired by the new character design from Naohiro Shintani for the film, one artist imagined what Super Saiyan 3 Goku could look like should Goku use the form in the film.

Drew a concept on how I think a super saiyan 3 Shintani Goku would look. I think I done a pretty good job all things considered 😅 pic.twitter.com/usSugV3iAE — CodyArtzz (@Cody_Artzz) October 24, 2018

Artist @Cody_Artzz imagined Super Saiyan 3 Goku in Shintani’s newer character design and the results are impressive. There’s no confirmation that Goku will use the form in the film, but it has not been disproven either. There is a compelling argument to be made for the form’s inclusion as well.

Though it might make more sense for Goku and Vegeta to instantly use their Super Saiyan Blue forms, i.e. their strongest forms, against a foe like Broly but Goku and Vegeta don’t fight that way. Since this is a new Saiyan warrior, chances are they will use Super Saiyan forms sparingly as they figure out how strong Broly is.

Vegeta seems to be using Super Saiyan God for the first time in the film, and it was previously established as a usable form before Blue that saves stamina. So it’s not entirely impossible to think Goku could use Super Saiyan 3, even briefly, as he uses the form for the same reason in other fights in the series. Either way, the fight with Broly is sure to be filled with all sorts of Super Saiyan goodness.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially launches in Japan this December, and is currently scheduled to screen in Austrailia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom as well. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and fans are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”