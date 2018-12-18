‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Opens at Number One in Japan

Dragon Ball Super: Broly had a huge opening weekend in Japan with not only the biggest Friday debut in the franchise’s film history, but with predictions for the film’s box office going far beyond that.

But now that the final totals for the December 14-16 weekend are in, Dragon Ball Super: Broly has officially taken the top spot in Japan’s box office with a 1.08 billion yen opening weekend.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the film’s official Twitter account, the final total for its opening weekend in Japan totals officially at 1,050,805,000 billion yen (about $9.3 million USD) across 361 theaters and 467 screens across Japan. It also ranked number one in terms of first day satisfaction, so word of mouth will likely continue to further push this huge success even further. This beats out the previous Dragon Ball film, Resurrection F’s opening weekend of about $8.1 million USD, which was the franchise’s previously biggest opening weekend debut in 2015.

Topping films such as Bohemian Rhapsody and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Dragon Ball Super: Broly has made a major mark on the Japanese box office. This should be incredible news to fans of the franchise, as it proves that Dragon Ball is now stronger than it ever was. Toei Animation has been treating the film as the biggest one in the franchise with its promotional circuit, and the effort has paid off.

With Dragon Ball Super: Broly heading to the United States and other territories outside of Japan in 2019, the success does not seem like it will stop anytime soon as more fans flock to the theater for this huge event. Funimation will be bringing the film to various theaters in the United States on January 16, and tickets for the film are now on sale. You can read ComicBook.com’s review of the film here.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is officially described as such:

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”