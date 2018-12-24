New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Promo Reveals Goku, Vegeta Fusion Dance

Dragon Ball Super: Broly has finally released in Japan to such an overwhelming success that even series creator Akira Toriyama had to take notice, and that means that its promotional wave is in full swing.

One such promotion shows off Goku and Vegeta doing the fusion dance to transform into the new version of Gogeta, though it may not fully represent what’s in the final movie.

As shared by @KenXyro on Twitter, a new promo for a special giveaway for Dragon Ball Super: Broly in Japan features Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Vegeta doing the fusion dance to fuse into Gogeta. Though fans were quick to point out that this promo is not quite reflective of what will be seen in the film as the character design is much different that film character designer Naohiro Shintani’s work.

Regardless of how Gogeta appears in the film, and whether or not this short promo is reflective of it, this does give fans a nice tease to how the two will eventually fuse in Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Though the film is currently making waves in Japan alone, fans in the United States got to see the film themselves during a special premiere earlier this month. They had nothing but positive things to say about Gogeta and the film itself, unsurprisingly.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now currently playing in Japan. Funimation will be bringing the film to various theaters in the United States on January 16, and tickets for the film are now on sale. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here.

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”