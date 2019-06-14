DBZ Fan Art Reimagines Super Vegito in Dragon Ball Super: Broly Style

Dragon Ball Super: Broly didn’t just re-introduce the legendary Super Saiyan into the canon Dragon Ball universe, it also officially had Goku and Vegeta performing the fusion dance for the first time and “giving birth” to Gogeta. While Gogeta is the result of a fusion caused by said dance, Vegito is the fusion caused by the pair of Saiyans slapping on the Potara Earrings. One fan decided to take a crack at displaying what Super Vegito may have looked like if he made an appearance in Broly.

AlexRodrigues_N posted this new interpretation of the fused Super Saiyan on their Twitter account:

While not appearing in the film proper, Vegito was able to make an appearance in Dragon Ball Super proper during the “Future Trunks Saga,” where Goku and Vegeta fused once again, creating a fusion that could now access the power of Super Saiyan Blue. While the fusion wasn’t able to last long due to the excess energy produced by Vegito, it was still a treat for fans to see this all-powerful character return to the series.

Gogeta also managed to access Super Saiyan Blue, using it to easily manhandle the powered-up Broly in the finale of the highly anticipated film. Though the dance only allows for Gogeta to exist for 30 minutes tops, it was more than enough time for the fused being to make his point, defeat Broly, and return back to his two separate selves.

What do you think of this new interpretation of the Super fusion character of Vegito? Would you like to see the Potara Earring-induced combination of Goku and Vegeta appear again in the future? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

