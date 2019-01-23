‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Racks Up Fresh Score On Rotten Tomatoes

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is rolling big in the U.S. at long last. After making its Japanese debut last year, the much-awaited film hit up the west just recently, and critics are all here for the big blockbuster.

After all, the numbers are in at Rotten Tomatoes, and they are all sorts of complimentary.

Recently, the review aggregate site updated its signature Tomatometer for Dragon Ball Super: Broly. With 36 reviews submitted, Rotten Tomatoes did the math and assigned the anime venture with a solid score of 83%. A critics consensus was also posted, and it praises the film’s colorful animation and ability to capture the best parts of the anime franchise.

“Dragon Ball Super: Broly may seem like colorful chaos to newcomers, but for longtime fans, it represents this long-running franchise near its action-packed apogee,” the site wrote.

To help, fans can also check out the audience score which Dragon Ball Super: Broly has earned. Right now, the movie has an impressive 93% with an average user rating of 4.6 out of 5.

If you’re still on the fence about seeing Dragon Ball Super: Broly, we have something that may change your mind. ComicBook.com has given the film our own review, assigning the film a 5 out of 5.

“Dragon Ball Super: Broly might be the newest film to enter the franchise, but it refuses to rely on that clout to push any agenda. The movie is as power-hungry as King Vegeta, and its lofty ambitions easily make it one of the best films to ever hit Dragon Ball,” the review stresses.

“On par with Fusion Reborn or even Battle of Gods, Dragon Ball Super: Broly will knock back any fan even if they aren’t up to date with the series, and it breathes new life into a franchise that has years more to go.”

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now out in theaters in Japan and the U.S. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.