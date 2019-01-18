‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Is Officially Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now out in theaters in the US, after having a hugely successful international box office run. It’s already apparent that Broly will be a new standard of success for anime movies getting a theatrical release in the US (thanks to a big opening night box office), but it also looks like the critical reaction will uniquely good, as well.

As you can see below, Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now officially certified “fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes!

Critics Consensus: Dragon Ball Super: Broly may seem like colorful chaos to newcomers, but for longtime fans, it represents this long-running franchise near its action-packed apogee.#DBSuperBroly is #Fresh at 81% on the #Tomatometer, with 26 reviews //t.co/1fhSpQDh6Q pic.twitter.com/4Xr6MNAfy1 — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) January 18, 2019

At 81% Fresh, Dragon Ball Super: Broly is indisputably a critical success. Not only is it “fresh,” you also have major outlets like Newsweek shining major praise on the film:

“Dragon Ball Super: Broly is the most action-packed film in the series history. Period. While the story could have been more fleshed out, considering the constraints of a movie it makes sense to cut bits short. If Toei decides to re-tell this movie in an animated series over multiple episodes, there’s a lot to mine from it. Even if they don’t, Broly sets up a ton of story potential for the franchise. Whether you’re a Dragon Ball fan or a fan of Shonen anime, I highly recommend watching Broly. And if you can, try and catch it in theaters, you won’t regret it.”

That pretty much syncs up with what we tried to tell fans weeks ago, when we dropped our official Dragon Ball Super: Broly review:

“Dragon Ball Super: Broly might be the newest film to enter the franchise, but it refuses to rely on that clout to push any agenda. The movie is as power-hungry as King Vegeta, and its lofty ambitions easily make it one of the best films to ever hit Dragon Ball. On par with Fusion Reborn or even Battle of Gods, Dragon Ball Super: Broly will knock back any fan even if they aren’t up to date with the series, and it breathes new life into a franchise that has years more to go.”

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.