‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Reveals Best Look At Super Saiyan Blue Goku, Vegeta Yet

New posters for Dragon Ball Super: Broly give the clearest glimpse so far at Vegeta and Goku in the Super Saiyan Blue forms.

The two Saiyan warriors are practically gods in their right since they learned this latest transformation from Whis. When the movie debuts later this year, however, they will be put to the real test when they face off against the Legendary Super Saiyan himself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The posters made the rounds on social media on Wednesday after they went up around theaters in Japan. In addition to showing the blue-haired Saiyans, the posters revealed that Goten and Trunks will play a part in the movie, as well Piccolo, who had not been seen before. One poster also showed Bulma’s new outfit — complete with a smart watch.

In the past, Broly has been defeated by nothing more than a normal Super Saiyan form, though those films are not considered canon. Still, Broly’s previous appearances will undoubtedly play into this new movie, as the original series creator Akira Toriyama has borrowed and remixed elements of those stories to create something new and contemporary.

In Dragon Ball Z: – Broly the Legendary Super Saiyan, the juggernaut was ultimately beaten by an impassioned punch from a Super Saiyan Goku. The hero did something like a Spirit Bomb, gather energy from his friends into his fist and bursting Broly with one savage blow.

In Dragon Ball Z: Broly – Second Coming, Broly crash-landed on Earth in a space pod after just barely surviving his first movie. He laid frozen in the ice for years until he was awakened by Goten, whose cries sounded just like those of his father. Goten, Trunks and Videl tried to fight off the juggernaut on their own until Gohan finally arrives to help. In the end, Goten and Trunks are just barely able to destroy Broly with a combined Kamehameha wave — their father’s spectral image standing behind them.

Not long after that, the two young Super Saiyans dealt with Broly again in Dragon Ball Z: Bio-Broly. The Saiyan of Legend was revived by a villain named Dr. Collie, and the unlikely group of Goten, Trunks, Android 18, Krillin and Mr. Satan are left to deal with him. In the end, Trunks and Goten obliterate the genetically engineered monstrosity, destroying Dr. Collie’s island laboratory in the process.

Still, by all accounts the rebooted version of Broly will be more than strong enough to face down both Goku and Vegeta in their Supe Saiyan Blue forms. Beyond that, few details are available.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly hits theaters in Japan on Dec. 14. It is expected to come to the U.S. sometime in January.