‘Dragon Ball’ Star Teases Epic Scale of ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is the biggest movie in the Dragon Ball franchise by far, and it’s going to emphasize that with an English dub of the film releasing in theaters not long after the film releases in Japan.

The English dub cast has recording for the film, and Sean Schemmel, the English voice of Goku, teased just how epic the film is going to be.

Finished first day of recording for Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie and I can’t comment on it, but I can say this: It is a visual Tour de Force hands down. It will be mind blowing! — Sean Schemmel (@SeanSchemmel) November 7, 2018

As Schemmel shared on Twitter, he’s recently begun recording for Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Without being able to comment too much about what he was up to, he does tease that “it is a visual Tour de Force hands down” and that the film will be “mind blowing.” This is great news for fans of the film, as now fans have further confirmation that the promise in the first three trailers for the film will be delivered on in some respects.

It’s also great to hear the English dub voice of Goku speak so highly of the film as Goku’s connection with Broly is one of the big reasons fans are wanting to see the new film. With a new take on Broly, Goku will be reacting to him much differently this time around. So it will be interesting to see where their fight goes in the end.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and fans are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”