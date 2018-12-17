‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Animator Teases A Sexy What-If Scene

The first major thing that caught fans’ attention with Dragon Ball Super: Broly, beyond bringing Broly into the series officially of course, was the new character designs provided by Naohiro Shintani.

But the one that got the most attention was the new design for Bulma, and Yukiko Nakatani, who supervised some work in the film provided possibly the sexiest scenario for the new Bulma design yet.

Yukiko Nakatani, character designer for Go! Princess Precure and animation director on One Piece, notes that while she helped on Dragon Ball Super: Broly this tantalizing art of Bulma in a swimsuit is not in the actual movie. While this will definitely be a bummer for fans of the character especially, they do get enough to go on here with this sultry new look at Bulma.

Bulma’s new design got a lot of attention when it was first revealed as Bulma seemed the youngest than she has been in the series yet. With tighter, more revealing clothing, fans have been wanting to see how the new design translates into the film fully. Her involvement with the plot of the film reportedly centers on how she gathers the Dragon Balls in order to wish to be five years younger, and this new “what if” art of the character definitely imagines her being successful at it.

Fans may not get to see this particular Bulma look in the new film, but they will get to see Bulma in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, which is now screening in Japanese theaters. Funimation will be bringing the film to various theaters on January 16, and tickets for the film are now on sale. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is officially described as such:

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”