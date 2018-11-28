‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Teases New Dragon Ball Wish

The new music video for Dragon Ball Super: Broly has revealed a few interesting plot points, and teased quite a few more, to boot. One of the more curious moments in the new slew of footage was no doubt the return appearance of a major entity in the Dragon Ball universe: Shenron the Dragon God!

With Shenron’s appearance in Dragon Ball Super: Broly comes one big question: who is making this latest wish on Earth’s Dragon Balls – and why?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some early Dragon Ball Super: Broly promos and spoiler leaks have revealed a little bit about how Shenron and the Dragon Balls factor into the storyline of the film.

What we know is that Goku and the Dragon Fighters are gathering the Dragon Balls when the film begins, and have obtained six out of the seven they need. However, those six Dragon Balls are stolen from Bulma’s house by Freeza and his army, who then race to the Arctic region to obtain the final Dragon Ball. Goku, Vegeta, and Co. then pursue the Freeza Force to the Arctic, where they find the Evil Emperor has a secret weapon up his sleeve: Freeza has teamed up with Broly and Paragus!

What next ensues is the furious arctic battle between Broly, Goku and Vegeta that we’ve seen in just about every one of the Dragon Ball Super: Broly trailers. It’s clearly going to be one of the biggest set pieces in the film, and the level of animation detail and visual effects put into it look crazy incredible!

This “Arctic Battle Sequence” will also be dropping some exciting power-up reveals. We’ll get to see Vegeta go Super Saiyan God for the first time onscreen, while Goku reveals some brand new Super Saiyan God powers that will have fans buzzing like crazy. Unfortunately for both Goku and Vegeta, Broly’s massive power potential will be prove greater than even Super Saiyan God; certain scenes of Broly‘s Arctic Battle Sequence show that Broly in his base form is still able to take a SSG punch from Vegeta like it’s nothing, and thrashes Goku so hard that he’s left beat up and incapacitated in the snowy terrain.

So far, we’re not sure what the outcome of this Arctic Battle Sequence means for the Dragon Ball hunt subplot of the film – or what wishes or being sought by both sides – but we should soon find out.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December, so fans will get to see more of Super Saiyan Blue Goku in action soon enough. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.