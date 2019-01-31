‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Reveals How Vegeta, Nappa Survived Their Planet’s Destruction

Dragon Ball Super: Broly brought series favorites Broly and Gogeta into the official series canon, but it also made many changes to what fans have known about the history of the franchise. Thanks to a focus on Planet Vegeta, fans have been clued into more of the past.

Now that the destruction of Planet Vegeta has been given an official canon debut, fans also found how just how some Saiyans like Vegeta, Nappa, and Raditz survived the destruction of the planet. Major Dragon Ball Super: Broly spoilers to follow.

The beginning of the film takes fans back to Planet Vegeta in order to depict how he early days of Goku, Vegeta and Broly are so closely intertwined. It’s revealed that Freeza later chooses to destroy the planet fearing that the rumored Super Saiyan or Super Saiyan God would eventually throw a wrench into his plans, and Goku is shipped off to Earth and Broly is banished to Vampa.

But before Freeza destroys the planet, he has all the Saiyans return to Vegeta under the guise of teaching them a new strategy. But Prince Vegeta, precocious as he was, completely ignored this order. Which means when Planet Vegeta is destroyed by a “meteor,” the young Vegeta is currently in the midst of conquering another planet with Raditz, Nappa, and a few other nameless Saiyans.

In discussing the Planet Vegeta’s destruction, Nappa and Vegeta also confirm that Vegeta’s brother Tarble too has made it off the planet. This makes it so Goku, Vegeta, Broly, Paragus, Nappa, Raditz, Tarble, and a few other Saiyans the only confirmed survivors in the film. So while Vegeta callouslyresponds to the planet’s destruction that he’ll never be king now, that callousness is actually what saved him in the end.

This saving grace is carried over from the way the story was told in the original series, but it’s another thing to see it play out in full. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now open in theaters worldwide, and has already gone on to have a bigger lifetime gross than Dragonball: Evolution.

Funimation brought the film to the United States on January 16, and tickets for the film are still on sale as of this writing. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”