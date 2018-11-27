‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Gives Longest Look at SSG Vegeta Yet

Dragon Ball Super: Broly recently dropped a new music video for the film’s theme song, Daichi Miura’s “Blizzard,” and it features some of the longest fight footage released from the film yet.

The music video fills in a lot of the gaps of the fight with Broly seen in the previous trailer, and that means that fans get the longest look at Super Saiyan God Vegeta yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans were excited to find out that Vegeta’s Super Saiyan God form would be making its anime debut in the film, and this video shows a lot of how it comes into play in the fight with Broly. After fighting Broly in his base form (and what seems to be a higher elevated version of his base form), and Super Saiyan forms, Vegeta transforms into Super Saiyan God.

The transformation seems to take both Broly and Paragus by surprise, and this gives Vegeta the leg up he needs to blast Broly away with what looks like a powerful Big Bang Attack. This is a much fuller look than fans have seen before, and a much better look for Vegeta’s Super Saiyan God power as well.

In the final full trailer released for the film, Super Saiyan God Vegeta seemed to be quickly overpowered by Broly. While his punch to an unflinching Broly isn’t seen in this trailer, it might happen soon after Vegeta gets the upper hand. As seen in this video, it looks like Broly quickly powers up not long after Vegeta blasts him into the sea. But seeing Super Saiyan God Vegeta fight so well will definitely be a hit with fans.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December, so fans will see more of what Super Saiyan God Vegeta has to offer soon. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and fans are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”