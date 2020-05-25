Dragon Ball Super: Broly Statue Brings the Film's Saddest Moment to Life

✖

Dragon Ball Super has had a few upsetting moments, but nothing can top the feels which Dragon Ball Super: Broly served upon its debut. The film followed the early years of Son Goku as his family lived on Planet Vegeta under Freeza's rule. In the film's saddest scene, fans watched as Goku was torn from his parents for good, and that emotional moment is being immortalized in a statue.

So if you want to feel your heart break every day, then this figure is one you will want on your bookshelf! Shadow Studio has gone viral after fans discovered the brand released a high-end statue of Bardock and Gine bidding Goku farewell. And if you want the figure, it will not come cheap.

As you can see below, the Dragon Ball Super figure is a stunning one in terms of craftsmanship. The piece shows Bardock and Gine standing side by side as they watch Goku fly into the night sky. With some dust clouds forming behind the two, the parents can do little but watch their son fly towards the planet Earth.

They made one of the SADDEST scenes in Dragon Ball into a Collectable 🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/1YXUa8fY5n — BlackScape (@DragonBallBLK) May 24, 2020

Of course, Gine looks very distraught in this statue, and that matches the movie. While Bardock was the one who pitched sending Goku away, it was his wife who got emotional over the moment. The parents sent their son away to save him from Goku, but that doesn't mean Gine has to be happy about the decision. It does turn out the choice was for the best as Freeza kills all the Saiyan's shortly after Goku escapees, but this statue memorializes the last moment the hero was with his parents.

If you want this limited-edition statue, you can order it from sites like Anime Collect. There were only 400 of these Dragon Ball Super figures ever made, so you will want to nab yours quickly. That is, if you are willing to spend nearly $400 USD on the statue!

Do you think you'll be getting this special Dragon Ball Super statue...? Or will you leave Goku's family to itself? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

