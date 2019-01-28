‘Dragon Ball Super’ Star Muses Broly’s Super Saiyan God Potential

Dragon Ball Super: Broly opens up some big new doors to the Dragon Ball franchise’s future – a lot of the time by revisiting the past. In this new version of how Broly first meets Goku and Vegeta, the three Saiyan warriors get much closer ties in how their respective backstories inevitably converge into one shared destiny – but there’s also a fair amount of retcon to how Saiyan powers work.

Broly revamps the entire visual expression and physical process of going Super Saiyan. It also revealed that Goku and Vegeta have Super Saiyan God powers that we’ve never seen them use in combat before, and that Broly is ostensibly making Super Saiyan 4 power part of official canon in the way he channels the power of a Great Ape.

We got a chance to speak with cast of Dragon Ball Super: Broly’s English Dub during he movie’s US premiere. During those interviews, actor Jason Douglas (voice of Beerus and King Cold) indulged us in some fan theory, about whether or not this new version of Broly can unlock the power of Super Saiyan God. According to Douglas, Broly can potentially do anything Goku and Vegeta can, since he’s already sort of a composite of both characters:

“I think things with Broly you see a little bit of both…” Douglas said. “You really see aspects of Vegeta for obvious reasons, but you also see that kind of … Just that unpredictable willpower … that naivety you even think in some degree that Goku has. So, in some ways Broly is Gogeta, but in a primal form, which I think what makes him so unpredictable. And such a potential threat. But also potentially a really useful if unpredictable ally…”

Douglas takes his assessment a step further, stating that, no matter what you want to label it, Broly has the biggest potential to be a Super Saiyan God powerhouse – at least in Beerus’ eyes:

“…he really is a wildcard I think in terms of Beerus’ character,” Douglas said. “Beerus… expected to fight this Super Saiyan God. Somebody that’s going to challenge him perhaps. Make things more interesting for the weird life that he’s living. And Goku comes about this close going in[to the film]. But I think arguably you’d say Broly comes closer.”

While Dragon Ball Super: Broly doesn’t really delve into the Legendary Super Saiyan myth like the original Dragon Ball Z: Broly movie did, the new film’s showcase of Broly’s power potential certainly syncs with Douglas’s assessment. Broly was able to jump his base form power level high enough to beat Goku and Vegeta’s Super Saiyan and Super Saiyan God forms – and Broly’s SSJ form outclassed every power Goku and Vegeta had individually, requiring them to combine their SSB power into Gogeta. Broly’s rapid escalation of power, and natural instinctive ability to learn as he fights, suggest that it indeed won’t be long before he begins to unlock some of the higher transformations in the lineup.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.