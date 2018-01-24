‘Dragon Ball Super’ Manga Changes Caulifla’s Debut

For years, fans of Dragon Ball wanted nothing more than a female Super Saiyan. Girls like Pan teased audiences with the possibility, but the dream didn't come true until Caulifla came around. The spitfire heroine had a strong debut in the anime, but Dragon Ball Super decided to switch up her entrance in the manga quite a bit.

Thanks to Viz Media, the newest chapter of Dragon Ball Super is up to read for free on their site. The issue, which can be found here, shows how the Tournament of Power teams recruited their various members. It begins with Cabba in Universe 6, and Caulifla makes a very quick entrance.

The chapter kicks off with a pair of Saiyan soldiers driving into Caulifla's turf. The pair laugh about the widely feared girl before she appears before them, and Caulifla says they can only pass if they fork over their goods. Naturally, the guys push back when Caulifla's girl gang begins to unload their cargo, but the heroine shuts them up easily.

As expected, the brute men underestimate Caulifla, and she wipes the floor with them.

"Don't try too hard, old man," the girl says. "You'll hurt yourself."

Fans of Dragon Ball Super may recall the show's rather different take on Caulifla. When it came time to recruit a team for Universe 6, Cabba went to his former military superior for advice. Renso told the boy to recruit his sister Caulifla, and the anime introduced the girl as she stuffed her face. With her feet kicked up, the female Saiyan headed up a table at her gang's hideout with a smirk, and Cabba had to deal with her thug lackeys before he could persuade her into joining his team.

DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

