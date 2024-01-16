Dragon Ball Super: Why Beast Gohan vs Goku Needs to Happen ASAP

Dragon Ball Super is sending out shockwaves across the internet, ahead of the release of Dragon Ball Super manga chapter 101. There's already evidence that following its re-telling of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie, the manga series will address a major talking point in the fandom over the last few years: the power level ratio between Goku and his son, Gohan.

Goku unlocked the power of Ultra Instinct during Dragon Ball Super's Universal Survivor Arc and has spent the last few years of the series honing that divine technique to its full potential. Meanwhile, the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (and its manga story arc) saw Gohan unlock his "Beast" form in the final battle with Cell Max.

Now, some supposed early previews of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 101 have given rise to the idea that Goku is going to take notice of Gohan's new leap in power and come to see it for himself – possibly (likely?) leading to a showdown between father and son!

Why Goku UI vs. Gohan Beast Needs to Happen ASAP

First and foremost: it's been a while since Dragon Ball gave us a significant showdown between Goku and Gohan. The Dragon Ball Super anime series gave us arguably the best showcase of a fight between the two, as seen in Episode 90, "Staring Down the Wall to be Overcome Goku vs. Gohan".

That story was exclusive to the anime (not featured in the manga), and it saw Goku put Gohan to the test before he could claim a spot on Universe 7's team in the Tournament of Power. The sparring session pitted Goku's Super Saiyan 2, Super Saiyan Blue, and Kaio-Ken Blue forms against Gohan's "Potential Unleashed" power-up. Needless to say, both Goku and Gohan's powers have come a long way since that point.

The Dragon Ball Super manga has spent the last few years almost exclusively focused on Goku and Vegeta – especially Goku, who learned entirely new chapters about his father Bardock's history and has risen to learn about and master new levels of his Ultra Instinct power. The Perfected Ultra Instinct has been measured as being powerful enough to rival Gods of Destruction like Lord Beerus, or other divine beings (angels).

Gohan's Beast form is the newest addition to Dragon Ball Super's lore, only recently making its debut in the "Super Hero" story arc. That newness makes it hard to measure exactly what kind of power level Beast is sitting at – or how it compares to Goku's current Ultra Instinct power ranking. What we do know is that Beast is the next evolution of Gohan's Potential Unleashed or "Ultimate" state – a power that already made Gohan equal to or above the power levels of Super Saiyan 3, and standard Super Saiyan Blue.

Measuring the scope of Gohan's Beast form is exactly why we need Gohan to take on Goku's Perfected Ultra Uinstinct power, as soon as possible. For better or worse, Ultra Instinct has become the new baseline of measure for all of Dragon Ball Super's power-ups. The path of Gohan's ascension was also a major thread of Dragon Ball Z that was seemingly ignored for a long time in Dragon Ball Super. Now that "Super Hero" has propelled Gohan back into the spotlight, he can only truly reclaim his status as Dragon Ball's most powerful hero by going through his dad. And Gohan fans are here for it.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 101 will be free to read online at Shonen Jump Magazine.