Dragon Ball Super Teases the Return of Black Frieza

Black Frieza might not have made an appearance in the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super, but he is set up to make a grand return.

Dragon Ball Super's one-hundred-first manga chapter has been highly anticipated in the anime world. Finally focusing on the Z-Fighters post-Super Hero, the recent installment sees Goku, Vegeta, and Broly still training on Beerus and Whis' planet. While Frieza and his new ultimate form did not physically return in the new chapter of the beloved shonen series, the alien despot's presence is clearly felt as Dragon Ball Super is setting the stage for the villain's comeback.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Chapter 101, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory. The Granolah The Survivor Arc ended with a massive twist for the shonen series, seeing Frieza not only return for the first time since Broly's introduction, but sporting a new form known as "Black Frieza". Discovering a "Room of Spirit And Time", Frieza was able to train for the equivalent of a decade in a short amount of time, helping him to become the new strongest being in the universe. So strong is the villain in fact that he was able to beat both Goku and Vegeta at their strongest with one blow.

How Will Black Frieza Return?

Cheelai, the former member of the Frieza Force who has since defected to join Broly, asks Goku about Frieza's new black form. Son responds by acknowledging just how dangerous the antagonist has become, "It's something else. I know he's a bad guy, but I'm still impressed that he went and trained that hard to surpass us."

In response to Goku's thoughts, Beerus takes the opportunity to state that the Saiyan needs to continue his training to stand a chance, "There's always going to be someone or something stronger than you, so keep plugging away with that training."

Unfortunately, fans shouldn't expect to see Black Frieza animated any time soon. When the Dragon Ball Super anime does return, it will have to adapt the Moro Arc before it dips its toes into the arc that introduced Granolah and Frieza's ultimate transformation. While there's a possibility that Frieza could return in a future movie, it seems unlikely that we'd see Black Frieza make an appearance in Dragon Ball Daima for that matter.

Do you think we'll see Frieza taking on the Z-Fighters in the near future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.