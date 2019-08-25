New Dragon Ball Super Chapter Reignites Vegeta, Goku Rivalry

Dragon Ball Super is putting all of its time into its manga, and all that effort is paying out. These days, the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc has become a favorite with fans, and the introduction of Moro has caused all sorts of problems. More so than ever before, Goku and Vegeta have needed to team up, but the pair aren’t always buddy-buddy.

After all, Vegeta still has a bone to pick with Goku, and the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super made sure to remind fans of that.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, the series put out chapter 51, and it was there Vegeta opened up about his recent rage against Goku.

“I can’t afford to be made a fool of like that again. I will achieve victory next time. Over Moro, over those convicts, and over Kakarot,” Vegeta said.

As you can read here, Vegeta is none too happy when he breaks out this monologue. The Saiyan has a vein in his forehead popping out as he clenches his fist. With teeth gritted, Vegeta seems to be as mad at himself as he is Goku. The proud fighter is upset to be best by not one but three different groups as of late. Now, Vegeta is ready to train on Yardrat to unlock his own special power, and fans are eager to see how Vegeta handles his new training regimen.

Of course, the rivalry between the two fighters is not a new thing. At the beginning, Vegeta and Goku were straight-up enemies when the latter showed up on Earth. It was not until later Vegeta turned into more of an anti-hero who teamed up with the Z-Fighters. Dragon Ball Super turned the Saiyan into a full-on hero, but it seems Vegeta still has some issues to work out with Goku.

What power do you think Vegeta is about to unlock in Dragon Ball Super…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.