Dragon Ball Super Draft Makes Vegeta Reevaluate His People's Actions

Dragon Ball Super is making Vegeta re-evaluate the Saiyan people's actions with an early look at the rough drafts for the next big chapter of the series! With Chapter 69 of the manga releasing in just a matter of days, Dragon Ball Super has shared an early sneak peek at what's to come with a look at the rough drafts for the first few pages of the next chapter. Now that the series has officially kicked off the Granolah the Survivor arc with the previous chapter of the series, the next one seems to be aiming to dig into the Saiyans' past.

Because with Granolah confirmed to be the last survivor of a race once wiped out by the Saiyans, it seems the greater themes of the arc will be dealing with the Saiyans' impact on the universe. This starts with a look inward for Vegeta as he's been asked to question the Saiyans' past because it might impact his future as a potential God of Destruction.

So it was the Saiyans’ fate to be destroyed? Beerus finds the idea stupid. Vegeta is puzzled: Beerus said he was going to show him a God of Destruction’s technique(s), so what’s that have to do with the Saiyans’ past? Beerus says it’s deeply related. pic.twitter.com/c04UJDf29O — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) February 13, 2021

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 68 began a new path to power for Vegeta. As Goku trains how to better use and evolve Master Instinct with Whis, Vegeta and Beerus have started to work with one another as Vegeta will be picking up some God of Destruction techniques. Apparently according to translations from @Herms98 on Twitter, it seems the Saiyans' past has to do with his being able to learn destroyer techniques. But there's a big question as to why this is the case.

Does it have to do with the fact that a God of Destruction's duty is to destroy? Is there a certain type of personality needed to tap into these techniques? Is there potentially an approval system? For example, what if Vegeta needed to destroy things for the right reasons? But it seems we'll start to see this answered with the next chapter of the series!

