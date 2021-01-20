Dragon Ball Super Reveals The Path to Ultra Instinct's Evolution

✖

Dragon Ball Super has started it new arc, "Granola The Survivor," which has made the bold proclamation of shifting the entire balance of power in the Dragon Ball Super universe. Dragon Ball Super manga chapter 68 sets up a lot of ways that the promise of shifting powers can be fulfilled in the Granola Arc - and that includes paving a road to where Goku's Ultra Instinct power goes next! Goku achieved Perfected Ultra Instinct during his climactic battle in the Moro Arc, but fans have had a lot of questions about whether that's the end of his power evolution. Now we know the answer is a resounding "No."

Warning: Dragon Ball Super manga chapter 68 SPOILERS Follow!

The first chapter of "Granola The Survivor" is split between what Goku and Vegeta are doing to further their training, and the events unfolding out in the universe with the mysterious warrior Granola. Goku's portion of the story deals with his training alongside Whis once again in Beerus' realm. In exchange for helping Whis get the Oracle Fish down for a much-needed nap, Goku gets a lesson on what comes next for Ultra Instinct.

As Whis reveals to Goku, Ultra Instinct is not a one-size-fits-all power: there is a hierarchy to it. Whis tells Goku that when it comes to Ultra Instinct he must develop his own style of the divine technique, instead of just copying Whis. As the angel explains:

"...The ability to wield Ultra Instinct is not, in and of itself, your ultimate goal. In fact, it's on the starting point. I have greater command over Ultra Instinct than Merus, and in turn, the Grand Priest's Ultra Instinct is even more accurate than my own... What I mean to say is that you at least that much room to train and grow. Doesn't that excite you?"

So there you have it: for better or worse, Akira Toriyama has turned Ultra Instinct into something much more akin to Super Saiyan. That is to say: a milestone power that has stages of power-ups to follow, thereby keeping fans invested in transformations for years to come. The caveat is that it seems Ultra Instinct is a power that can be more customized to each fighter. So how Goku's Ultra Instinct evolves may be much different than how Grand Priest or the angels use it.

Toriyama didn't stop with adding levels to Ultra Instinct; Vegeta's scenes in this new story open the door to a wide variety of new godly powers waiting to be discovered. Dragon Ball Super will have power-ups and transformations to draw upon for years to come...

Dragon Ball Super's new Granola The Survivor arc is now unfolding in Free Online Manga chapters. Dragon Ball anime is on indefinite hiatus.