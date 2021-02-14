Dragon Ball Super Releases Sneak-Peek at Chapter 69

✖

Dragon Ball Super is a few days out from its new chapter, so all eyes are on the manga right about now. As you can imagine, fans have a lot riding on the manga's new arc as it promises to unveil new info about the Saiyan race. And now, fans have a better idea of what's coming with chapter 69 thanks to a special sneak-peek.

As usual, Dragon Ball Super put out its latest manga draft before chapter 69 goes live. The update gave fans a look at the earliest drafts of chapter 69 before artist Toyotaro made a final version. You can check out the preview below if you're desperate for an update.

#dbspoilers

The roughs are out for DBS ch.69: “The Succession of the Cerealites”. https://t.co/qwNuMdc4XC — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) February 13, 2021

Thanks to Twitter user Herms98, fans can get an idea of what's going on in these drafts. The pages alone show some interesting sights starring Granolah, the Heeters, Vegeta, and Beerus. Fans expected these players to show up in chapter 69, but what they didn't expect was why.

According to the draft pages, Granolah lives on his home planet despite the destruction of his own people. He lives isolated from everyone else as the Heeters helped reassemble the world for a new race of aliens. Granolah isn't too friendly with his neighbors, and he wants nothing more than to exact revenge on Freeza.

As for Vegeta, the Saiyan is still eager to learn a new sort of destructive power. Beerus does not mind playing mentor here if need be, but he wants the Saiyan to figure out something about his people first. Now, it seems like Dragon Ball fans are going to learn something about the Saiyan's ties to Freeza, and we promise Granolah won't be happy about it.

What do you make of this special preview? Do you have high hopes for this new Dragon Ball Super arc? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.