Dragon Ball Super Preview Teases Granolah’s Revenge Attempt

Dragon Ball Super is setting the stage for Granolah’s attempt at revenge with an early look at the next big chapter of the series! The Granolah the Survivor arc will be coming to an end some time this year, and that means each new chapter is all the more crucial in bringing the fight against the Heeters to an end. Although he had started out as the main antagonist in the previous fight with Goku and Vegeta, Granolah now stands as the only one who can really stand a chance against Gas’ newly awakened level of power that has brought him to high new levels.

When we had last seen Granolah and the others, each of the fighters had been worn down by not only Gas’ power before but his awakened berserk state had damaged them even more so. Things took a turn for the worst when Gas was able to reclaim control of himself thanks to the Dragon Balls’ wish, and the preview for Chapter 81 of the series sees Granolah digging deep and vowing that he will ultimately take revenge against Gas, Elec, and the Heeters for all they have done to him thus far. Check it out below as shared by @DBSChronicles on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/DBSChronicles/status/1493049122873835522?s=20&t=SDIk6gJfrAhZV6I6EGOxLA

As seen in the rough draft pages of the first section in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 81, Granolah has turned his attention to Elec now that he had come to the battlefield in the previous chapter. He takes a swing at Elec before being teleported to a different spot by Gas. It’s here that Granolah tells Elec that he knows all about what the Heeters had done to his mother and the rest of the Cerealian people, but Elec just brushes it off as he’s highly confident that Granolah will not be able to get any kind of proper revenge as long as Gas is around.

This is proven to be the case shortly after as Gas makes quick work of Granolah before the Cerealian can form any kind of attack, and that’s certainly an interesting preview leading into the next chapter of the series. It means it’s going to get a lot worse before it gets better given just how many abilities Gas seems to have at his disposal, but what do you think? what are you hoping to see in Dragon Ball Super’s next chapter? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!