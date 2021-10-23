Dragon Ball Super Reveals the Truth Behind the Death of Granolah’s Mom

Dragon Ball Super revealed the truth behind the death of Granolah’s mother with the newest chapter of the series! The Granolah the Survivor has been one of the most intriguing arcs of the series thus far as Goku and Vegeta have been tasked with fighting against the strongest being in the universe. But as they fight against Granolah, fans have gotten to learn more about the Saiyans’ impact on the Cerealians of the past. A major wrench got thrown in at the end of the previous chapter, however, that revealed that Granolah knows less about the past than he thinks.

While Granolah had been operating under the assumption that Frieza and the Saiyans were the ones behind the destruction of his planet and people, he learned that the Saiyans weren’t actually the ones behind the death of his mother specifically. Following an emotional flashback to her reveal in the previous chapter of the series, it was soon revealed in the newest chapter of the series that the Saiyans weren’t behind her death at all. In fact, the one who’s truly responsible is someone Granolah knows far too well and has been working closely with them for a long time.

Chapter 77 of the series revealed our best look at Granolah’s past yet as fans were finally shown a much closer look at that particular day of destruction. As he remembered, the Saiyans and Freeza’s soldiers had attacked both the Namekians and Cerealians and slaughtered the majority of them. As Monaito tells it, however, where it changes from what Granolah remembers is that Granolah was too young and frightened to get the full picture of what actually went down. In fact, he was unconscious when his mother had died.

It’s soon revealed that while Bardock had initially took pity on Granolah’s mother (named Muezli) and the young Granolah after meeting his newest son before this mission, Muzeli did not survive the attack. Bardock tried to protect Muezli, Granolah, and Monaito, but they’re soon caught by the Heeters and Elec shoots Muzeli down without hesitation. Bardock manages to distract them long enough for Monaito to escape with Granolah, but it’s now clear that Elec and the Heeters had not only orchestrated the Cerealians’ destruction, but directly killed Granolah’s mother.

This will undoubtedly shake the way Granolah’s been operating through his life so far, and it’s likely the fight will be taken to the Heeters next. Perhaps this time he’ll be teaming up with Goku and Vegeta to make it happen? What do you think will come out of this reveal? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!