Dragon Ball Super Gives Update for When Its Current Arc Will End

Dragon Ball Super has shared a major update on when the manga’s Granolah the Survivor arc will be coming to an end! The Granolah the Survivor arc has been one of the most interesting of the original arcs that have kicked off in the manga since where the anime came to an end, and fans have been hooked to see each new development as the chapters continue. The newest chapter of the series kicked off what seems to be the final climactic battle of the arc as a whole, and a new update about what is coming for the manga over the course of this new year makes it seem even more like it’s coming to an end.

The official Dragon Ball website has celebrated the start of 2022 with a special new video updating fans on each of the projects that will be getting updates over the course of the year, and it was here than an update was offered for the future of the manga series. In fact, the Granolah the Survivor arc is ending “very soon” and a new arc will begin before the year comes to an end, “This might come as a surprise, but the Granolah the Survivor arc is ending very soon.”

Elaborating further on what to expect from the Granolah the Survivor arc next, host Victory Uchiha teased the following about the current battle and teased there’s still a “massive” twist still yet to come before the arc fully comes to an end with, “Gas and Granolah are having their battle right now, but there’s still another massive turn of events to come. And with the Granolah arc reaching its climax, a new arc will be starting this year! So, everyone, please keep your expectations high for the future of Super!”

With 12 chapters to look forward to from Dragon Ball Super’s manga this year, that means it won’t be very long before the next arc of the series begins. At the same time, it also means a month long wait in between each chapter so while the Granolah the Survivor arc is readying to end this year, it could be running for several more months in real time before it actually comes to an end. That makes each one of the new chapters this year all the more intriguing.

What do you think? When do you think Dragon Ball Super will end the Granolah the Survivor arc? What are you hoping to see before the arc ends? How do you think it will all come to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!