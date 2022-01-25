Dragon Ball Super Debuts a New Awakened Transformation

Dragon Ball Super has unleashed the first look at Gas’ new “awakened” form with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! The Granolah the Survivor arc has taken an interesting turn because while the fight between Granolah and Gas continues with the newest chapter of the series, it no longer seems like Granolah is going to be the one who could defeat Gas. In fact, as the newest chapter of the series comes to an end, Gas reaches a new level of power that comes with a mysterious new form that teases he will be stronger than ever before.

The newest chapter of the series revealed that Gas’ hidden strength is really why he was so anxious about his actions of the past, and shared a few examples as why he was touted as a being who could even potentially be stronger than a villain like Frieza. This new form was trouble enough on its own thanks to Gas’ berserk level of power, but the final moments of the newest chapter took this to an even more dangerous level as it began to unleash what seems to be Gas’ “perfect” form.

Chapter 80 of the series reveals that the Heeters actually have a different kind of power than seems at first as each of them has been holding back their “true” instincts. It’s revealed that in Gas’ case, his instincts bring him to a muscular berserk kind of form that grants him a huge boost in strength at the cost of his own control. But it’s also revealed that part of Elec’s plan in wishing for Gas to become the strongest in the universe was to actually allow Gas to finally control this berserk new power.

This turns out to be the case as the chapter comes to an end as Gas soon snaps out of his rage and his body returns to its original slender state. He still keeps the giant horns that had sprouted from his head, but his calmness with this level of power teases that he’s reached an “awakened” state and is now pointing all of his attention on the total destruction of everyone that stands in the Heeters’ way. Now it’s just a matter of seeing whether or not Granolah and the others can handle this new Gas.

What do you think? How do you feel about Gas’ awakened new form? What do you think it means for the Heeters’ grand plan? Who do you think is going to be the one to beat Gas? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!