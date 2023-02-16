Dragon Ball Super Joins the Fast X Family In This Breakneck Crossover

Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and in that time, Goku has made his priorities very clear. The hero wants nothing more in life than to get stronger, and he will do whatever he can to attain more strength. The only thing that rivals Goku's love for fighting is his family. However, there is one person on-screen whose love of family tops all, and that is why a crossover between Dragon Ball Super and Fast X is going viral.

We have the artist BossLogic to thank for the piece as you can see below. Shortly after the trailer for Fast X went live, the concept artist decided to mash up the franchise with Dragon Ball. It seems BossLogic sees a lot of similarities between the IPs, so they laid them out in their art.

The Fast Saga is very much like DragonBall z, Dom becomes friends with the Villains he beats, Doms power level in every chapter goes up ridiculously, Goku is all about family (except for taking care of Gohan) and people keep coming back from the dead #FASTX pic.twitter.com/2OXHDWIyJv — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) February 11, 2023

"The Fast Saga is very much like DragonBall z, Dom becomes friends with the Villains he beats, Doms power level in every chapter goes up ridiculously, Goku is all about family (except for taking care of Gohan) and people keep coming back from the dead," the art's caption reads.

As you can see, the crossover doesn't feature Goku but rather Shenron as the dragon comes face-to-face with Dom. It seems the driver managed to collect all the dragon balls to make a wish, and if we know the character, Dom is wishing for his family. After all, Vin Diesel's character has spent years preaching the importance of family, and Shenron could do a lot to help out the gang.

Obviously, this far-out crossover is one few ever put together themselves, but Dom and Goku have more in common than you'd think. Fans can check that out for themselves later this year when Fast X hits theaters. The movie will bring together Dom's crew yet again. And if we could, we would have Goku redo his driver's license exam with Piccolo just so he could cameo in the blockbuster.

Do you think Goku could hang with Dom's high-speed crew? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.