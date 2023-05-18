Dragon Ball Super Releases New Chapter

Dragon Ball Super is continuing to shine a new light on the story of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the latest film that took a step back from Goku and Vegeta and instead focused on Gohan and Piccolo. With the two Z-Fighters battling against a resurrected Red Ribbon Army, the movie still had the opportunity to focus on not just the two-full-blooded Super Saiyans, but the Legendary Super Saiyan Broly as well. Now, with the release of chapter 93, which you can read here,Toriyama and Toyotaro have injected some new story beats in the film's story.

In Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, we were able to see a brief battle between Goku and Broly before Son then took on Vegeta in a one-on-one battle that finally netted the Saiyan Prince his first victory against the shonen hero. While the current arc might be following the blueprints of the latest film, which became the biggest in the shonen franchise, the manga creators have been able to inject new character moments and story beats that didn't make their way into the original runtime. As we can see in the brief skirmishes featuring the full-blooded Saiyans, Toyotaro is taking the opportunity to present some new aspects to the story.

Dragon Ball Super – Piccolo Unleashed

When it comes to the happenings on Planet Earth, Chapter 93 gives readers the opportunity to see Piccolo taking steps to fight against the Red Ribbon Army. With the Namekian unable to get into contact with Goku or Vegeta, the former Demon Lord is taking the opportunity to rely on the dragon Shenron to give him a power boost. While this latest installment doesn't introduce Orange Piccolo, it does debut Piccolo's new form that arrived briefly before it in "Piccolo Potential Unleashed". Much like Gohan's Mystic Form, Piccolo is able to access new powers that lay dormant in his body.

At present, the manga has yet to reveal how many more chapters it will dedicate to following the story of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Many followers of the shonen anime are wondering what the next arc will have in store for the Z-Fighters as Black Frieza is the current ultimate goal that Goku and Vegeta are training to overcome. Until that time, readers will see if the manga continues to add new depth to the latest film.

What do you think of the retelling of the latest Dragon Ball Super film? What moments from the movie do you hope to see expanded upon?