Is Dragon Ball Super Gearing Up to Introduce Turles?

Dragon Ball stands as one of the biggest franchises in anime, and over the past few years, it has seen a major resurgence. The series took over shonen once more when Goku return in Dragon Ball Super, and he's since kept in touch with a few new films. Since the anime's comeback, a number of moments have been added to the canon along with characters, and now fans are wondering whether Turles will be the next to join the gang.

The whole conversation began when Dragon Ball Super went live with a new piece of art by its illustrator Toyotaro. The monthly piece focused on an unexpected Saiyan as they brought Turles to life. But as it turns out, it wasn't the art that spark theories about Turles but the artist's commentary.

[Toyotarou Drew It!]



April 2023 features an illustration of Turles, the Saiyan who looks just like Goku.



"How did he survive the destruction of planet Vegeta... I hope we find that out someday." pic.twitter.com/oNxr4xMtTm — SUPER クロニクル  (@DBSChronicles) May 3, 2023

"How did he survive the destruction of Planet Vegeta... I hope we find that out someday," Toyotaro shared. As you can see in the sketch above, Turles still looks incredibly similar to Goku, and he's a little worse for wear. The character has most definitely seen better days, so Toyotaro is curious how the character got to where he is. In fact, he wants to know how Turles even escaped Planet Vegeta, and this is a question Toyotaro could actually answer.

After all, the artist is the one in charge of Dragon Ball Super. The illustrator has been working closely with series creator Akira Toriyama on the manga since it began. Toyotaro is considered Toriyama's protege, so there are few people in this world who know Dragon Ball like this artist. If he is willing to explore Turles' place in canon, then fans will be all too happy to let him.

Now if you are not familiar with Turles, you should know the character made their debut on the big screen in Dragon Ball Z: The Tree of Might. The non-canon intro made it clear Turles was not part of Goku's family even if their looks suggest otherwise. Once part of the Saiyan Army, Turles is said to have gone AWOL with his own group, and he meets Goku years later as an infamous space pirate. In years since, Dragon Ball has explored Turles in other venues like Super Dragon Ball Heroes, but he has yet to get a canon debut.

However, Turles is still a favorite with fans, and Dragon Ball is always a sucker for more Saiyans. It wasn't long ago the franchise made Broly canon, and now, Toyotaro's new sketch has fans hoping Turles gets made over next. So for now, we'll keep our fingers crossed for this infamous henchman.

Do you think it is time for Dragon Ball to make Turles canon...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.