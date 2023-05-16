Dragon Ball Z Fan Channels Goku and Opens a Hyperbolic Gym

Dragon Ball Z has been around for decades, and since it launched, the series has helped fans in ways Goku never expected. As the Saiyan has grown so too have his fans through childhood and adulthood. Some have relied on Goku when facing sports while others have used the hero as inspiration in other ways. A number of Dragon Ball fans lean on Goku when at the gym, and now, a fitness center in New Zealand has opened with the goal of hyping all things Saiyan.

So if you ever wanted to train in the Hyperbolic Chamber, we have found the closest thing out there. Hyperbolic Fitness is now open, and it promises to make guests get "stronger in no time" when you join the Christchurch location.

As you can see above, Hyperbolic Fitness went viral on TikTok as of late, and it has the entire Dragon Ball fandom geeking out. After all, it isn't every day fans can go pump iron and get their adrenaline going with Goku spotting them. From weight training to cardio endurance, this gym has everything fans might want to exercise, and its Dragon Ball-centric theme is just an added bonus.

"In 2022, we were given the opportunity to buy the iconic Christchurch gym. With over 12 years gym experience, it was the perfect opportunity for our owner, Nick, to level up his involvement in the Christchurch gym community. When asked of his excitement levels for others to experience the unique training environment at Hyperbolic Fitness, Nick simply replied 'OVER 9000,'" the gym's website reads.

"We've made a few changes to transform the current location into our perfect gym space. You'll see that we've kept our brilliant trainers and incredible members, polished up our high-quality equipment and that we are still providing results-driven fitness classes, but we've also incorporated our love for limit-breaking training into our interior design."

Of course, Hyperbolic Fitness has everything a Dragon Ball fan could want. There are murals of Goku, Vegeta, Broly, and more littered around the space. Designed as a safe space for fitness lovers and anime fans alike, Hyperbolic Fitness has certainly earned the right to go viral. So if you are local to the Christchurch area abroad, this gym is definitely worth a visit.

Would you hit up this Dragon Ball gym for leg day...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.