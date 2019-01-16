Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Gets Green With Cheelai

Dragon Ball Super has introduced its fair share when it comes to new characters populating the Z-Fighters' universe, with the film introducing the Legendary Super Saiyan Broly giving him two allies from the Frieza Force to help him in keeping his cool. Cheelai and Lemo came to become fast friends with the former villain, joining Broly on the planet he called home for so many years and even making their return to the Shonen franchise in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Now, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to bring Cheelai back into the public eye.

While many theorized that a relationship would be in the works between Broly and Cheelai, it would seem that the Legendary Super Saiyan has some competition in the form of the God of Destruction, Beerus. With Goku, Vegeta, and Broly training on the plane that both Whis and Beerus inhabit, the feline destroyer came into contact with Cheelai and immediately fell in love. The battle that took place during Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero on this alien world mostly saw Goku and Vegeta testing their strength and skills against one another though the future of the Shonen series definitely could give us a Broly/Beerus battle should the stars align and tempers flare.

Instagram Cosplayer Louxxei shared this new take on Cheelai, who isn't quite the fighter in comparison to the likes of Goku, Vegeta, and Broly but has earned her place in the Shonen series following her debut in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, though has yet to appear in the official manga as of yet:

At present, following Super Hero, Dragon Ball Super's future is up in the air when it comes to both its manga and anime. With the series having yet to state if the television series will return following the conclusion of the Moro and Granolah Arcs, the manga is also taking a hiatus while the creative minds behind the series work on the next arc. Considering how the battle against the Heeters came to a close in Shonen Jump, it wouldn't come as a surprise if Frieza and his new form were set to play a central role in the future of the manga.

Do you think Cheelai will return to the franchise whenever Dragon Ball Super announces its comeback? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.