Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Figures Hit New York Comic Con

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was able to claim victory when it came to North American box office figures, becoming the number one film for its first week in western theaters. Focusing its plot squarely on Gohan and Piccolo as they fight against the Red Ribbon Army's latest incarnation, the movie introduces many new characters along with new transformations for some series' favorites. Now, with this year's New York Comic Con focusing on anime along with comics and film, S.H. Figuarts revealed new action figures ripped straight from the Shonen film.

Alongside the new characters introduced to Akira Toriyama's franchise including the likes of Dr. Hedo, Gamma 1, Gamma 2, and Magenta to name a few, Piccolo and Gohan received new transformations that have quickly become fan favorites for those who have followed the lives of the Namekian and the son of Goku. As New York Comic Con continues this weekend, the toy creators at S.H. Figuarts have shared a number of new figures that were featured in the latest Dragon Ball feature-length film, including "Orange Piccolo", Broly, Vegeta, Goku, and more. Considering how popular the anime series remains to this day, expect plenty more figures to hit the marketplace in the years to come.

S.H. Figuarts had the new figures displayed at their booth at New York Comic Con this year, giving fans an idea of what Piccolo's new form looks like in an action figure format, as well as showing off the characters that didn't claim the spotlight in the film as they were too busy training on Beerus and Whis' planet:

Dragon Ball Super's future in the animation department is still anyone's guess, as the television series has yet to announce when/if it will be returning following the conclusion of the Tournament of Power Arc, though the creators behind the latest movie have confirmed that a new project is currently in the works. No details regarding the story of this new project have hit the internet though the Shonen franchise certainly has plenty of avenues to explore should it return.

Which Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero figure looks like the best of the bunch? Do you think we'll see Orange Piccolo arrive in the manga's future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.