Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Gets Egotistical With Ultra Ego Vegeta

Dragon Ball Super has given Goku and Vegeta some major power-ups in their battles against the gods and alternate realities. While Son Goku has learned a technique known as Ultra Instinct that has replaced his Super Saiyan transformations in the power department, the Granolah The Survivor Arc gave the Prince of the Saiyans his own ultimate form in Ultra Ego. While Vegeta's latest form has yet to hit the anime series, and or any of Dragon Ball Super's films, that isn't stopping cosplayers from bringing Ultra Ego to life.

Vegeta was able to learn Ultra Ego while training under the god of destruction Beerus. Rather than relying on calming his emotions, the Saiyan Prince leaned into his massive ego to achieve a new level of power that not only gave him a purple aura, but also saw him gaining an appearance that made him look far more like a god of destruction himself. Based on the timeline of Dragon Ball Super, Vegeta did have the ability to transform into Ultra Ego during the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Unfortunately, in his training with Goku and Broly on Beerus' world, we didn't see him transform into his Ultra Ego state and it might be quite some time before it hits the anime.

Vegeta's Ultra Ego Cosplay

While Vegeta was able to squeak out a win against Goku in their training exercise during Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, we have yet to see whether Ultra Ego will be able to overcome Ultra Instinct. As the manga comes close to finishing adapting the story of the film, we might have the chance to put this question to rest. Unfortunately, the Z-Fighters have a looming threat in the form of Frieza's ultimate form, Black Frieza.

As it stands, Dragon Ball Super has yet to confirm future seasons and/or films to expand on the shonen universe. Perhaps, Vegeta's Ultra Ego might make an appearance in the anime for the first time via Super Dragon Ball Heroes, the spin-off series that is continuing to this day.

What do you think of this new take on Vegeta's ultimate form? Do you think the Saiyan Prince's new transformation can stand up to Ultra Instinct? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.