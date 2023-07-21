Dragon Ball Super's Manga Introduces Orange Piccolo

As followers of Dragon Ball Super's manga know, the last handful of chapters have been re-telling the story of the latest film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. With the latest manga arc adding some context and new scenes for the classic anime characters that appear in the film, one of the biggest moments of the movie has finally arrived. Piccolo's ultimate transformation has arrived and the circumstances behind the Namekian's new form arrive a tad differently than how it played out on the silver screen.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super, Chapter 95, be forewarned that we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory. In the latest chapter of the shonen manga, Piccolo's arrival at his ultimate form happens in a similar fashion as the movie, but the proceeding battle makes some big changes to how the transformation takes place. The current manga artist responsible for the series, Toyotaro, has added quite a few new beats to the battle as Gohan and Piccolo have some back and forth in taking on the Gamma siblings. Gamma 1 and 2 even perform a tag-team move on the Namekian, proving that Gohan, despite his power, still has a lot to learn about the battlefield.

Orange Piccolo Arrives

Obviously, since the manga is black and white, we don't get the opportunity to see Piccolo's new orange hue, but his massive new frame remains intact. Much like how the events took place in the movie, the latest arc sees Piccolo coming close to death in his fight against the Gammas. Luckily, thanks to the wish that was made using the Dragon Balls, Shenron gave him the extra transformation that substantially increases his power level and his size.

Orange Piccolo's transformation in the manga is sick. I can't wait to see Beast Gohan! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/QHpXlgtFDv — SLO (@SLOplays) July 20, 2023

Dragon Ball Super's manga has added quite a few new scenes revolving around Krillin in this latest arc, and this new chapter is no exception. Earlier in the recent installment, Krillin is out on the town with Android 18 and Marron, adding quite a bit of levity to the adaptation. With Orange Piccolo now in the mix, Gohan Beast isn't far behind and might appear as soon as the next chapter.

What do you think of Orange Piccolo's manga debut? Do you think the Namekian's new form can stand up to Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego?