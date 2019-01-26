‘Dragon Ball’ Artist Tries Hand at ‘Dragon Ball GT’ Era Poster

Dragon Ball GT is one of the most divisive additions to the Dragon Ball franchise among series fans due to the fact it’s not in the series’ proper canon, but many fans agree that Super Saiyan 4 was the best part of the anime.

One Dragon Ball illustrator shared a neat throwback to Dragon Ball GT‘s Super Saiyan 4 and Baby Vegeta with a slick poster capturing the vibe and art style of that era. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

dragongarowLEE, who’s become an official part of the Dragon Ball franchise thanks to the release of Dragon Ball: That Time I Got Reincarnated as Yamcha, shared a cool throwback illustration that captures Dragon Ball GT‘s distinct art style. One of the many ways GT sort of rebooted the original anime, which was outside of original series creator’s Akira Toriyama’s involvement, was the new art and character design.

The sepia tones carried on from GT make a cool return in this illustration, and it shows that dragongarowLEE really understands the anatomy of Dragon Ball’s characters. Super Saiyan 4 Goku has made a return in the franchise since GT thanks to the Dragon Ball Heroes anime, and Super Saiyan 4 may even make an appearance in the series officially thanks to its teases in Dragon Ball Super: Broly

Viz Media has officially licensed dragongarowLEE’s Dragon Ball: That Time I Got Reincarnated as Yamcha for a release in the United States and describes the release as such, “A DRAGON BALL fan dies and is reincarnated as Yamcha—DRAGON BALL’S biggest punching bag and total internet meme. Knowing this character’s bleak future, he strives to make Yamcha the strongest DRAGON BALL character ever!”

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Tickets are currently on sale for Dragon Ball Super: Broly, which opened in theaters in the United States on January 16.

If you wanted to catch up with the English dub of the series, there’s actually a pretty nifty way to do so. You can currently stream the first 78 episodes of the series on FunimationNOW, which brings the series from the beginning all the way to when the Tournament of Power was initially announced.