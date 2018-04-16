‘Dragon Ball Super’ Just Revealed Its Most Powerful Attack To Date

Dragon Ball Super has introduced series fans to all sorts of new characters, worlds, Saiyan forms, and powers, but with the latest episode of the English dub of the series, the series has introduced the most powerful attack in the series to date.

Beerus is a powerful God of Destruction, but fans were not privy to his true destructive abilities until he uses a mysterious “Hakai” technique on Universe 10’s Zamasu, erasing him from existence.

When Beerus, Whis, and Goku watch Zamasu and Gowasu in Universe 10, they realized his intent on killing Gowasu and becoming the Supreme Kai in order to act out his plan. After getting the evidence they need (e.g. Zamasu killing Gowasu officially, and Whis rolling back time with his power) Beerus decides to step into action and deal with Universe 10’s Zamasu for good.

Before Zamasu is able to attack Gowasu, and the confronting Goku in the process, Beerus grabs a hold of Zamasu. Using the technique “Hakai,” Beerus wipes Zamasu away from existence and demonstrated just how much Beerus has been holding back this entire time.

If Beerus had used this power against Goku when they first met, then Goku probably would not have stood any kind of chance if Beerus just decided to erase the Earth rather than blow it away with a Ki blast.

Hakai acts oddly as well, as the technique breaks down a person and completely erases them. Beerus says that this action would have ramifications beyond this time line, and it’s hard not to believe it with that kind of powerful technique.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.