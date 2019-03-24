‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Episode 103 Recap With Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power continues as Goku and Universe 7 fight off the strange new fighters from across the multiverse. After Universe 2’s strong love attack last week, now the focus has shifted to a new universe, Universe 10.

The latest episode features a closer look at Gohan’s fights in the tournament, but can he face off against the final fighter of Universe 10 and win? Read on to catch up with the latest Dragon Ball Super episode on Toonami!

Universe 2’s Ribrianne is furious at Kakunsa’s elimination, and vows to take it out on Android 17. He’s playing along and decides to openly challenge Ribrianne in response. The two of them prepare to fight in a grand fashion, and start to exchange blows. The two of them are pretty much even. Goku is dodging a hail of ki blasts from Universe 2’s Rozie, and he’s having trouble as she mixes in feints with her standard blast. Seeing Goku in trouble, Android 17 quickly rushes to his side and forms a barrier around the two of them. Goku says he’s getting used to Rozie’s style and catches a few of her ki blasts. He places them around her, and the resulting explosion nearly knocks her out before Ribrianne and Universe 2’s Yadrat uses Instant Transmission to get her out of there. 17 and Goku split up once more and wish the other luck. Then, Universe 6’s Botamo faces off against Piccolo and Gohan though Gohan chooses to fight him alone. Gohan punches Botamo, and each of his punches bounce off. Gohan continues to pelt Botamo with punches, and soon Goku arrives to watch as well. Goku’s sure Gohan’s figured out a way to win since he knows all about Botamo’s abilities. Gohan’s punches soon lift Botamo off the ground, and he’s stuck in a limbo he can’t escape. With one final Kamehameha Wave, Gohan eliminates Botamo from the tournament. Botamo tries to fire a ki blast before being completely taken out, but Gohan blocks it without much effort. He’s soon challenged by Obuni and Rubalt of Universe 10. Obuni says Gohan’s worthy to fight, and he and Piccolo take on the two warriors. Another of Universe 10’s fighters is eliminated, leaving Obuni and Rubalt as the final two warriors from their universe. Gohan notices how Obuni’s stance has no openings, and the two begin to exchange blows. Obuni then uses a strange mirage technique, which catches Gohan by surprise and lets Obuni get a big hit in. Whis mentions how Obuni shifts his energy to make him hard to sense, and this is throwing Gohan off. Piccolo uses his Hellzone Grenade against Rubalt, and he’s eliminated from the tournament. This leaves Obuni the final Universe 10 fighter. Obuni’s technique is damaging Gohan quite a bit. Gohan unleashes his full power, and Obuni goes in for one big punch. After it lands, Gohan says he’s caught him and reveals he’s letting himself get hit to use counter moves. Obuni’s happy to have met Gohan, but he won’t lose while carrying Universe 10’s fate on his hands. Soon Obuni runs out of stamina, and Gohan uses this opening to launch a Kamehameha Wave and eliminates Obuni. With all fighters eliminated, Universe 10 is erased. Before they disappear, Gohan finds Obuni’s locket with a picture of his family on the inside. Gohan mourns for just a brief moment before he and Piccolo move on. Two universes have been erased, and a battle between Hit and Universe 11’s Dyspo is about to begin. There are 37 minutes remaining in the Tournament of Power.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media.

If you wanted to catch up with the English dub of the series, there’s actually a pretty nifty way to do so. You can currently stream the first 91 episodes of the dub on FunimationNOW, which brings the series from the beginning all the way to when the the universes began gathering their fighters for the Tournament of Power. It’s not too far off from where the Toonami run of the series is at currently.

