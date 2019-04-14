‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Episode 106 Recap With Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super’s Tournament of Power is now whittling down the universes as only the strongest fighters are being left over. The English dub of the series is narrowing the field on Toonami, and it has tested the members of Universe 7’s teams as they have faced all sorts of new challenges and opponents with strategies they’ve never faced before.

The latest episode puts Universe 7 against a mysterious sniper, and after an episode focusing on Master Roshi’s skills the latest episode puts the spotlight on Tien. Does Tien get his time to shine? Read on to find out everything that happened in the latest episode of Dragon Ball Super on Toonami!

Goku takes Roshi to rest behind a rock for now, but Roshi urges him to go fight in the tournament. But he was just hiding his exhaustion. Gohan and Piccolo are pinned down by a foe named Dr. Rota, but he’s soon blasted by a laser and knocked unconscious. Piccolo figures out that someone is focusing their ki into a single laser blast and sniping from far away, much like his Special Beam Cannon. Just then, a floating jewel is being monitored by the enemy in question and spots them. An array of lasers bounce between each of the jewels and shoots off Piccolo’s arm, he soon grows it back however. The foe in question then sends out more of his floating jewels as Gohan and Piccolo prepare their counterattack. Piccolo stretches his arm to draw fire, and Gohan spots the origin of the laser blast. To cover their approach, the two of them destroy a boulder and hide in the resulting debris. Piccolo manages to grab a hold of one of the jewels, and soon the foe spots them once more by tracking their heat. They’re now pinned down by this sniper. Tien, Goku, and Vegeta soon come across the area with the sniper and the three of them are soon pinned down as well. Earlier when it seemed like Gohan took one of the blasts, Piccolo actually jumped in front of him and had his arms destroyed. Exhausted, he grows his arms back as they try and figure out how to hide their heat signature. Soon the two of them begin firing ki blasts into nearby rocks, and heat the entire area. The sniper gets annoyed with this and instead sends lasers flying into the entire area. From afar, Goku notices that the sniper is actually one Universe 2 foe firing and the other reflecting the shots. Goku and Vegeta take care of the surrounding area with a dual Galick Gun and Kamehameha Wave. Vegeta tries firing his Galick Gun, but the enemy is able to absorb and reflect it. The other enemy, Hermila, soon reveals himself as the source of the lasers and the two of them now set their sights on Goku and Vegeta. Tien notices the sniper’s movements, and summons three clones. Tien tries to run toward the sniper, and his clones get blasted away one by one. It’s an all out assault as he has to get to the sniper before Tien’s weakened clones do as they split up his attack and defense strength as well. To defeat the reflecting enemy, Goku and Vegeta soon resolve to hurl giant pieces of rubble at him. Managing to get right in front of Hermira, Tien launches a Ki Blast Cannon and pins down Hermira by damaging his arms. Tien prepares a final blast, but Hermira shoots the ground underneath them and Tien falls out of the stage. But as Hermira tries to flee, Tien’s clones grab a hold of him and drag them down with him. The reflecting foe tries to escape, but is pinned down by Dr. Rota before Vegeta eliminates them both. Goku is worried without Krillin and Tien on their team, but they’re pretty confident they can take who’s next as Goku imagines fighting Jiren soon. There are 32 minutes left in the Tournament of Power.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be releasing on Blu-ray and DVD on April 16.

