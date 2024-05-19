Edens Zero to End in 5 Chapters: Report

In the anime industry, there is never a shortage of rumors, but some reports seem to rise above the riffraff. From show orders to last-minute cancellations, the fandom is always on the lookout for news. And thanks to a new report, it sounds like Edens Zero will be closing in a matter of weeks.

Not long ago, reports surfaced on social media detailing the end of an era for Kodansha. If they are right, then Edens Zero will come to a close in five chapters or so. This means the Hiro Mashima title has less than two months in print left, so manga readers are eyeing the sci-fi shonen very carefully.

At this time, Mashima has not said anything about the alleged ending, and the same goes for Kodansha. In the industry, manga titles usually give little warning before they end, so this isn't too surprising. As for Edens Zero specifically, the manga has been around for nearly six years, so you can see why its finale may be around the bend.

For those unfamiliar with Edens Zero, the series began under Mashima in June 2018. The manga, which is published in Weekly Shonen Magazine, tells the story of Shiki Granbell. The boy is discovered on an abandoned planet by Rebecca Bluegarden, a content creator, and her companion Happy. As the gang travels the galaxy, everyone learns hidden secrets about the cosmos, and Shiki's history is pieced together bit by bit.

If you have never read Edens Zero, the manga is available on the K Manga app, and Kodansha oversees its physical release in English. There is also an anime available if you want a quick intro to Edens Zero; The series is streaming on Netflix as well as Crunchyroll. So for more info on Edens Zero, you can read its official synopsis below:

"At Granbell Kingdom, an abandoned amusement park, Shiki has lived his entire life among machines. But one day, Rebecca and her cat companion Happy appear at the park's front gates. Little do these newcomers know that this is the first human contact Granbell has had in a hundred years! As Shiki stumbles his way into making new friends, his former neighbors stir at an opportunity for a robo-rebellion...And when his old homeland becomes too dangerous, Shiki must join Rebecca and Happy on their spaceship and escape into the boundless cosmos."

What do you make of this new Edens Zero report? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!