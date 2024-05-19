2024 Eisner Awards Announce Manga Nominations

The summer is here, and that means the Will Eisner Awards are around the corner. In July, the 2024 event will go down and honor some of the greatest comics in the game. Of course, other graphic mediums like manga will be honored, and the award has finally shared its manga nominees.

As it turns out, the 2024 Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards have put a ton of manga in the running. The medium's presence has been growing steadily at the event year over year, and 2024 is continuing that trend. So if you want a breakdown of the nominations for manga and webtoon titles, you can find them below:

My Girlfriend's Child is nominated for Best Publication for Teens



The Yakuza's Bias is nominated for Best Humor Publication



Midnight Children and The Shadow Over Innsmouth are nominated for Best Adaptation of Another Medium



Midnight Children, Goodbye Eri, My Picture Diary, The Horizon, River's Edge, and The Summer Hikaru Died are nominated for Best US Edition of International Media – Asia



The Summer Hikaru Died is nominated for Best Writer and Artist



Toliet-bound Hanako-kun is nominated for Best Publication Design thanks to its First Stall Box Set



If you are not familiar with the Will Eisner Awards, the annual event is held in tandem with San Diego Comic-Con, and it highlights the best of the best in art. "Named for acclaimed comics creator Will Eisner, the awards are celebrating their 36th year of bringing attention to and highlighting the best publications and creators in comics and graphic novels," the organization describes itself. "Once again, this year's nominees in 32 categories reflect the wide range of material being published in the U.S. in comics and graphic novels, representing more than 150 print and online titles from over 60 publishers, produced by creators from all over the world."

