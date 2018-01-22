‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Preview Highlights Future Trunks v Goku Black

The Dragon Ball Super English Dub finally hit the exciting opening chapter to the “Future Trunks Saga” this week, and fans were blown away by the reveal that a seemingly evil Goku (aka “Goku Black”) is terrorizing the future timeline this version of Future Trunks comes from.

The premiere of the “Future Trunks Saga” left us with a major cliffhanger, as Trunks tried to portal back to the past, where he can hopefully prevent this horrific future. However, Trunks’ escape was thwarted when the future version of Mei is hit by a blast form Goku Black, forcing Trunks to stand his ground and fight!

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the preview above, Future Trunks’ fight with Goku Black won’t go well, as the young half-Saiyan is outmatched by the villain. That leads to the actual “saga” part of the “Future Trunks Saga,” as Future Trunks returns to the past to warn the Z-Fighters of this terrible new timeline. Dragon Ball Super fans who follow the subtitled series and manga already know how many twists and turns this storyline offers – and just how exciting it is. Time for the rest of the fandom to see for themselves.

Dragon Ball Super Dub airs Saturday nights @ 10:30/9:30c on Toonami (Cartoon Network).