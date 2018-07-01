‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Episode 69 Recap With Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super is resting a bit easier now that the Future Trunks arc has wrapped on Toonami, but the English dub is keeping up the adventures with several standalone episodes.

Did you miss the major Dr. Slump and Dragon Ball Super crossover on the latest Dragon Ball Super episode on Toonami? Read on to find out what you missed!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The episode begins with the announcement that Dr. Slump‘s Arale has arrived, followed by a hilarious “intro” sequence with Arale being left at home by herself after some antics. The gang is attending a special awards celebration for inventors. Chi Chi’s made Goku take a job as security, complete with gelled up hair and suit, but he discards the job almost immediately. The grand prize award goes to a man named Senbei, who says he’s called Dr. Slump by others, and his invention is revealed. His invention allows its user to create anything they desire, but it makes a girly magazine instead. Soon the ceremony is interrupted by the ghost of Dr. Mashirito, who died in the original Dr. Slump manga. He slipped a strange substance into Arale’s food which rapidly increases a child’s desire to play and she begins to play with everyone. She starts by playing with Mr. Satan, and knocks him away easily. Her style of play begins to wreck the place, and Vegeta goes to challenge her. Arale charges at him, and he’s kicked out of the arena. Vegeta says she has the strength of a character from an 80s gag manga. Goku and Arale seem to know each other att first, but then forget easily. Vegeta punches Arale around the world, and she returns just as quick. With that he realizes he’ll have to fight like a gag manga character himself in order to win. He then successfully lands a blow on Arale, knocking her head off. She reveals she’s a robot by putting herself back together and easily breaking the world in half. Then she kicks Vegeta away, and follows it up with a headbutt to completely knock him out of there. Goku and Arale finally remember one another as Goku gets excited to fight her. He goes Super Saiyan Blue, and Arale counters this with a ki blast. Goku is able to match it with a Kamehameha Wave, but it tires him out. Arale’s going to do it again, a hundred times stronger. Mr. Satan and the others are worried about the destruction their blasts would cause, and Bulma calls upon Beerus and Whis to help. But Whis refuses because Beerus is asleep, so they try and figure out how to stop her from Mashirito instead. Dr. Slump then makes poop appear from his invention and says giving it to Arale would buy time. So Trunks puts it on a stick and throws it toward her. She stops everything to poke and play with it. Bulma then pleads with everyone watching to imagine the most delicious food they can think of, and faces the camera to Dr. Slump’s device. The invention’s food catches Beerus’ attention, who in turn uses Hakai to destroy Dr. Mashirito. Arale calls him a big cat, so Beerus threatens to destroy her for it. But before he does, Beerus and Whis fly back to his planet because Beerus has to use the bathroom. Dr. Slump and Arale drive away, with Goku promising Arale they’ll fight again someday. It all wraps up nicely, but then Trunks and Bulma remember Vegeta…who’s hanging off of a cliff somewhere far from them vowing he’ll never take on anyone from a gag manga again.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour, as well.