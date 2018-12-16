‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Episode 91 Recap With Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub is one step closer to the Tournament of Power, and now fans get to see how the other universes are pulling their teams together before the big battle royale.

How are the other universes preparing for the Tournament of Power? Read on to find out everything that happened on the latest Dragon Ball Super on Toonami!

The two Zenos are currently bored of playing games between the two of them and ask the Grand Minister for an update on the universes. Universe 7’s team has gathered, and Vegeta has gone off into the Hyperbolic Time Chamber to train. Goku asks Whis to train him in the meantime. Grand Minister mentions that other universes are having trouble gathering their ten necessary warriors, and he’s referring to Universe 9, who only have the Trio of Danger on their team because that universe has devolved into full chaos. In Universe 6, Hit has found Frost in an alley and recruits him for their team. Hit notes that Frost’s desire to live, and the fact that he has been on the run for so long has made him stronger. Frost agrees to join the team, and toss aside his poison needles lest he be erased for breaking the rules of the tournament. He says he’s ready to fight for his honor, but definitely seems like he’s hiding something. Master Roshi heads to Yamcha’s place, and Yamcha thinks it’s because he’s going to get an invite to the Tournament of Power. Roshi is there to ask Puar to transform into a girl, and says it’s to train his weakness against cute girls. The two of them head into a shed to begin Roshi’s training, and it goes just as well as one would expect. In Universe 11, Toppo and Dyspo are in a fancy bar waiting for Kahseral. He’s trying to save a cat from electrical wires, so he’s unable to meet up with them. Grand Minister says Universe 11 is one of the favorites to win since their team is full of warriors with good character. Universe 2 is much different. One of the warriors, Brianne, uses a magical girl like transformation to turn into a much, much different looking warrior named Ribrianne and uses a heart beam to take out some passerbys that insulted her. In Universe 10, their team is uploading a special dance video to GodTube in order to get lots of hits. Just then, Mr. Satan calls Goku and the others to let them know Buu will no longer enter the tournament. He’s fallen asleep, and it’ll be two months before he wakes up again. Beerus wants to head to Buu’s place with Goku, but Goku leaves him behind. There are now four hours and ten minutes until the Tournament of Power begins.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media.