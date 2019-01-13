‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Episode 93 Recap With Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super‘s getting closer to the Tournament of Power in the English dub, but Universe 7 suddenly needs a tenth member for the team to replace the sleeping Majin Buu.

Which surprisingly means Freeza is coming back from Hell?!? Read on to find out everything that happened on the latest episode of Dragon Ball Super on Toonami!

With Goku deciding on Freeza as the tenth member of the Universe 7 team, the others are wondering how he’ll be resurrected. He says they’ll use Fortuneteller Baba to temporarily revive him for 24 like he and Vegeta did during the Buu arc. The others are worried Freeza will be up to no good, but Goku isn’t confident without going that far. Goku asks Whis about the strength of the other universes, and Whis says that one of the other universes has a mortal that even the God of Destruction couldn’t beat, and their God of Destruction is even stronger than that. Goku goes to King Yemma to get permission to meet with Freeza and bring him to the living world, and tells him of the other universes and the approaching Tournament of Power. Yemma agrees as long as if Freeza goes wild, Goku takes care of him away from the Earth. Universe 6’s Caulifla and Cabba try and get Kale to transform into a Super Saiyan as well. She’s apprehensive, and tries to build the energy into her back but is unable to transform. They decide to anger her to get it, but rather than the insults, Kale gets mad at how close Cabba and Caulifla seem to be. She eventually reaches a breakthrough thanks to how inferior she feels to Caulifla and explodes with Super Saiyan energy. Her transformation is filled with a green aura, and her muscle bound form makes her akin to Broly’s legendary form. Universe 4’s God of Destruction Quitela has sent spies to the other universes, and reacts to the fact that Beerus has to revive someone from the dead to fight. Goku is then in Freeza’s hell and meets the imprisoned Freeza, who’s still hanging in a cocoon from a tree. He asks Freeza if he wants to get out just for 24 hours to which Freeza is immediately suspicious. Kale’s enraged form is powerful, and she is intent on killing Cabba. Caulifla eventually calms her down by reassuring her that she could never fall for some like Cabba, and that she’s impressed by Kale’s power. Goku frees Freeza from his prison, but Freeza initially refuses to join the tournament. He agrees to join under the condition that if they win, Goku will use the Dragon Balls to revive him. He says he’s gotten stronger, and he knows Goku is curious about his new power. Freeza only agrees when Goku promises to revive him, and the universe would be erased should they lose anyway. Baba’s worried about bringing Freeza back as well, and Universe 4’s Quitela hatches a plan in order to put a stop Freeza from coming back. There is only one hour and 30 minutes until the Tournament of Power begins.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Tickets are currently on sale for Dragon Ball Super: Broly, which will be hitting theaters in the United States on January 16.

If you wanted to catch up with the English dub of the series, there’s actually a pretty nifty way to do so. You can currently stream the first 78 episodes of the series on FunimationNOW, which brings the series from the beginning all the way to when the Tournament of Power was initially announced.