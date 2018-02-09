‘Dragon Ball Super’ Cast Wraps Production

It looks like things have wrapped up on Dragon Ball Super in Japan. There are still a few episodes left until the series ends for good, but the show’s crew can step away from it now. After all, one of its stars just confirmed their work on the show is done.

Not long ago, the cast of Dragon Ball Super gathered for a meal to celebrate its final day of work on the series. Actress Mayumi Tanaka shared photos of the celebration online to commemorate the team’s work.

As you can see below, the crowded party featured some of the cast’s biggest stars. The voices of Goku and Vegeta were sat next to one another while the rest of the cast posed around them.

The full set of photos can be found on Tanaka’s blog. The actress, who was born back in July 1955, is one who fans should know well. Tanaka is best-known for voicing Krillin, Yajirobe, and Baba Uranai in the franchise. The actress is also the voice behind Monkey D. Luffy in One Piece and Koenma in Yu Yu Hakusho.

For fans, the wrap party is sad to see, but they have known the end of Dragon Ball Super was coming. The official announcement was made earlier this year by Toei Animation and Fuji TV. Dragon Ball Super will end this March where its timespot will be taken over by GeGeGe no Kitaro. The anime will end with 131 episodes to its name, and there are no official plans to debut any new shows at this time. However, Toei Animation is slated to release a new Dragon Ball film this December.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

