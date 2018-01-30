7 Big Cliffhangers ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Could End On

Dragon Ball Super is going to be ending in March, and the schedule of upcoming episodes dictates that there won’t be much room between where the Tournament of Power ends, and where the series as a whole ends, for an indefinite hiatus. Seeing how there’s such a tight connection between the Tournament of Power and the “Universal Survival” saga’s ending, it’s even more concerning that the tournament seems to be headed for a very abrupt and shocking end.

The idea that the Tournament of Power and larger “Universal Survival” arc could both end without full resolution, is already filling some fans with angst; however, Dragon Ball Super could definitely position things for a cliffhanger that keeps fans excited and invested until the arrival of the next series installment.

Here are seven big cliffhangers Dragon Ball Super could end on.

New Lord of the Multiverse

This theory could play out in any number of ways:

It could be that someone evil (like Freeza) ends up with a Super Dragon Ball wish that makes him the new lord of the multiverse, higher than the Grand Priest.

The same could go for either of the remaining Universe 11 Pride Troopers (Jiren or Toppo), although, they would establish a new universal order that’s much more benevolent, where powers that be like the gods, angels, and Grand Priest don’t get to play with the existence of mortals so frivolously.

Whichever way it goes, there a new supreme being in the universe would rewrite all the rules, and set a whole new foundation for a new series to be built upon.

Fall of the Divine Order

Dragon Ball Super has a firmly established order of divine beings, including the Kais, gods, angels, and Grand Priest. If characters like Jiren, Toppo, or Freeza don’t use a Super Dragon Ball wish to instate themselves as new masters of the multiverse, any one of them could pursue an anarchist’s route: tearing down the divine order altogether! Such a move could reset the entire nature of the multiverse and/or timestream in unpredictable ways — again leaving room for the establishment of a new series.

King of Saiyans

Ever since Vegeta promised Cabba that he would resurrect Universe 6 and its heroic race of Saiyans, fans have been wondering if Vegeta isn’t angling his way to becoming the new ruler of the Saiyan race, the same way he quickly tucked Cabba under his wing. Right now it seems that Vegeta will soon fall in the tournament, but if that’s a red herring, then Vegeta could end up making a wish that definitely puts a crown on his head.

New Universe(s)

This would be an interesting little twist, but if Universe 7 wins the tournament, then benevolent characters like Goku, Vegeta, or Android 17 could use the Super Dragon Ball wish to bring back all the universes lost during the tournament — with a twist. Bringing all of the universes together in one realm, where all the impressive fighters could regularly face off and compete, would be something Goku would enjoy. It would also give Dragon Ball a much bigger set of characters and locales to tell its next set of stories in.

Universal Retcon

Dragon Ball fans are expecting to see some kind of big, game-changing development to come out of the Tournament of Power, but one of the biggest changes could end up being nothing changing at all! If a character like Jiren gets to make the wish, he could go so far as erasing all of the destruction the tournament has caused; if it’s someone like Freeza, we could see the entire events of the Dragon Ball Super series wiped away so that Freeza could negate the powerful advancements of Goku and Vegeta while restoring himself to golden life. That kind of tweak on the “it was all a dream” gimmick would cause the biggest fan reaction Dragon Ball has ever seen — which could be exactly what Toei wants.

Universal Extinction

What if Goku, Vegeta, and company don’t actually win this one? If Universe 7 ends up getting defeated by the Universe 11 Pride Troopers, then the rules of the tournament are clear: Universe 7 would get wiped out! Where Goku and the gang would end up, or how the series would (eventually) bring them back would be the big cliffhangers that keep fans hooked through the off-air period. It would also give Dragon Ball Super a serious and somber weighty ending, as all those fans have come to know and love come together in bonds of love and friendship before destruction.

Divine Enemy

One of the most interesting theories about the Tournament of Power has been that the whole event was staged to train Goku and Vegeta to fight on a level beyond the gods — for very good reason. Whether it’s Jiren who’s the secret teacher, or Whis who has been softly guiding things along, the clues have been pointing to the possibility that there’s a bigger threat out there in the multiverse; one that even Jiren is intimidated or frightened by. If that divine enemy is out there, waiting, then the Tournament of Power could end with a stalemate that becomes crucial partnership. A new series where Jiren is allied with the Z-Fighters on a new multiverse-spanning mission is one that fans would definitely watch.

How do you think the “Universal Survival” will end?

