Vegeta’s Voice Actor on Where the Anime Can Go After ‘Dragon Ball Super’

It has been nearly a week since the Dragon Ball fandom got hit with a bombshell. Fuji TV and Toei Animation announced Dragon Ball Super will be ending for good come March, leaving fans stunned by the sudden update. The anime may be closing, but the Dragon Ball franchise itself is far from over.

So, if Toei Animation needs ideas for its next anime, they just need to call up Chris Sabat. The voice actor knows where Dragon Ball’s anime needs to go once its current series ends.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, ComicBook had a chance to speak with Sabat about his work on Dragon Ball. The voice actor, who is known for his work as Vegeta, touched upon the impending conclusion of Dragon Ball Super. It was there Sabat said he hoped the show’s end does not align perfectly with the epilogue of Dragon Ball Z.

“I think it’s going to be really weird if it just sort of ends and it picks up where the end of Dragon Ball Z has started. You know what I’m talking about? Where if it just pops back to before that tournament,” the actor said.

“It’ll be really weird if that happens, because I feel like something dramatic is going to have to happen in order for the characters have gone through all this, and then pop back to that point in Dragon Ball Z. It just doesn’t make a lot of sense to me.”

Sabat went on to pitch a few spin-off ideas of his own. The actor said he’d like to see one Dragon Ball side story turned into an anime. ‘The Case of Being Reincarnated as Yamcha’ sounds too good to the actor since he has a soft spot for the fighter, but Sabat is also a fan of Goku going full-on evil one day.

“We also love the concept of Goku getting hit on the head again and becoming purely evil. Now granted, they have Goku Black, which is sort of similar to that, but I like the idea of him hitting his head again and Vegeta having to convince him not to destroy the world as he has planned to do.”

DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

Are you excited about Dragon Ball‘s upcoming projects? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!