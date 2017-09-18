‘Dragon Ball Super’ Drops New Look At The Universe 6 Namekians

Warning! Spoilers for Dragon Ball Super‘s 107th episode lie below!

The latest episode of Dragon Ball Super was slow on the pick-up, but its starting moments did hold a special treat for fans who were paying close attention. The anime finally brought the new Namekians of Universe 6 to TV, and the duo are giving fans a rather bad feeling.

At the start of Dragon Ball Super‘s new episode, fans watched as the Grand Priest reviewed the Tournament of Power’s standings. The angel told Zen-Oh how many fighters the surviving universes had left. When the Grand Priest touched upon Universe 6, he confirmed there were eight people left, and its collage gave fans a look at two Namekians.

The darkly lit still doesn’t show much of the characters, but fans can get a better look at their scale. The fighters appears to be taller than Cabba and Kale, and their muscular physique is very similar to Piccolo’s. The men, who go by Saoneru and Pirina, are both seen wearing open vests and belt-tied slacks suitable for fighting.

Obviously, the two men look much like Piccolo thanks to their shared race. Namekians got their introduction back in Dragon Ball, and Piccolo has been the race’s ambassador for decades now. The two new Namekians are the first new fighters to be introduced in some time, and they are the first from Universe 6 to be shown period.

Saoneru and Pirina have yet to fight in the Tournament of Power, but fans are curious to see the pair battle. Piccolo has yet to encounter his fighters, and that may be for the best right now. After all, Namekians have the ability to fuse and even absorb others of their kind. The two Universe 6 fighters appear to be close, leaving fans to think the pair have practiced fusing much like Trunks and Goten have. If the pair can fuse during battle, Piccolo will be put at a major disadvantage even if Gohan helps out, so the Universe 7 warriors better keep an eye on their stamina moving forward.

