‘Dragon Ball Super’ Confirms Vegeta Is About To Save [SPOILER]

Dragon Ball Super is inching its way through the Tournament of Power right now, and Goku is giving his comrades some time to step into the spotlight. When the anime returns this weekend, it will be Vegeta who takes charge as he gives a helping hand to a disciple of his.

Yes, that’s right. Cabba is about to get his butt saved by Vegeta, and the Universe 6 fighter won’t quite know what hit him.

The latest issue of Animedia gave fans an inside-look at the 112th episode of Dragon Ball Super recently. The magazine held a synopsis for “A Saiyan’s Pledge! Vegeta’s Resolve!!” which can be read below:

“Universe 6’s Cabba battles Universe 4’s Monna, so that the more powerful Caulifla and Kale will be able to challenge strong enemies in peak condition. Pushed back by Monna’s attack, Cabba is almost knocked out of bounds but is saved by Universe 7’s Vegeta. Vegeta tells his disciple Cabba to fight as a Saiyan, without regrets.”

As you can see, Cabba will bite off a bit more than he can chew when he steps to Monna. The Universe 4 warrior won’t go easy on the younger Saiyan, but Vegeta isn’t about to let the boy get knocked out of the Tournament just yet. The older fighter will quite literally yank Cabba back into battle, and it seems as if Vegeta will ream the Saiyan out with a motivating speech.

Of course, it will take more than a few words to get Cabba back into fighting shape. The Saiyan will have to find a way to take down Monna and counter her ability to enlarge herself. Fans haven’t seen much of the Universe 4 warrior as of yet, but if she is as tenacious as her comrade Ribrianne, then Cabba is in for one long battle.

Dragon Ball Super's "Universal Survival" saga is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored.