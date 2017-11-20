‘Dragon Ball Super’ 117 Preview Teases Androids vs Universe 2

Watch the full preview for Dragon Ball Super Episode 117 (“Showdown of Love! Androids vs Universe 2!!”) above!

Dragon Ball Super fans are still reeling from the epic battle between SSJ2 Kefla and Ultra Instinct Goku, which ended in what is quite arguably the greatest Kamehameha finisher in the series history!

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, as episode teasers have already revealed, Goku‘s victory against Kefla will be short-lived, as the power spent on Ultra Instinct leaves Goku and the Universe 7 team vulnerable to an attack from the Universe 2 fighters – led by the threat of Ribrianne.

As you can see in the preview, Ribrianne will reveal a “terrifying” new transformation using the ‘power of love’, which will help her team bring the fight to Universe 7 in a big way. Goku must in turn get help from two of his teammates who have been rather quiet in the Tournament of Power lately: Androids 17 and 18!

As the preview teases, fans are about to be in for an “ugly” battle between Universe 2 and the Universe 7 androids – hopefully one with enough surprises and action to make it a worthy main event, instead of the filler side-episode battle it kind of feels like. After all, we all know what fans are really waiting for right now: that Goku vs. Jiren rematch, and Vegeta finally debuting his own Ultra Instinct power!

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=6638]

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” saga is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m